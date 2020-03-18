|
John T. Redding
Park Ridge - John T. Redding of Park Ridge, NJ and formerly Yonkers, NY and New Milford, NJ passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the age of 81. Beloved husband of Elizabeth (nee Clause) for 58 years. Devoted father of John Redding (Laura), James Redding (Rania), Charles Redding (Tracy) and Amanda Furletti (Richard). Cherished grandfather of 10 Grandchildren: Thomas, Joseph, Shannon, Faith, Juliana, Kristen, Sabrina, Skyler, Alexa and with one more on the way this spring. Loving cousin of Doris Farquharson who grew up as a sister to him. John graduated from Manhatten College and earned post graduate certificates from Tulane and Stamford. John was very proud of having started his working 40 year career as a cashier at Citibank, where he then advanced to Vice President of the Legal Department and retired as Assistant Treasurer. John had the honor to testify in the US Senate regarding the Iran-Contra affair representing Citibank. He was most passionate about family and friends. All of us will miss having his warmth, kindness and constant love. John's friends and family will most remember great times at holiday events, sitting on beach or just playing pinochle at a kitchen table. John was a United States Army veteran. Please join John's family as we celebrate his life with visitation 5-8 PM on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Robert Spearing Funeral Home, 155 Kinderkamack Road, Park Ridge, NJ. rsfhi.com.
Memorial Mass 10 AM on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Our Lady of Mercy R. C. Church, 24 Pascack Rd, Park Ridge, NJ. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Make-A-Wish Foundation in honor of Adrienne Kelly.