|
|
John T. Sabia
Carlstadt - John T. Sabia, 78, a lifelong resident of Carlstadt, passed away on November 6, 2019. Mr. Sabia served in the U.S. Navy and was a member and Past Commander of the Carlstadt American Legion Post 69. John was first employed by the Carlstadt D.P.W. as a Foreman then worked for the Glen Ridge D.P.W. as an Assistant Superintendent and lastly, he was the Superintendent of the Wood-Ridge D.P.W for 10 years prior to retiring at the age of 60. He was a member of the Carlstadt Fire Dept. for over 50 years and Past Chief, a member of the South Bergen Fire Chiefs Assoc. and an Exempt Fireman. Mr. Sabia served on the Carlstadt Zoning Board. He was a member of the Antique Automobile Club of America and was also a judge. John enjoyed building and flying remote control model airplanes, hunting and fishing, coaching baseball and football and being a handyman. Beloved husband for 55 years of Pamela H. (nee Shaw) Sabia. Loving father of Thomas J. Sabia and his wife Karen and the late Scott J. Sabia and his wife the late Michele Sabia. Cherished grandfather of Melissa, Michael, Connor, Kyle, Sarah, Sean, Nicole and Michael. Dear brother of Donald A. Sabia and his wife Babette and brother-in-law of Robert Shaw. Caring uncle of Michelle, Michael, Karen and her husband Fr. John, Dale and great uncle of Megan. Devoted son of the late John and Anna (nee Mahalick) Sabia. Funeral departing from the Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 9:00 AM for a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph's R.C. Church, East Rutherford at 9:30 AM. Interment Laurel Grove Cemetery, Totowa. Visitation Tuesday 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the NJ Firemen's Home, 565 Lathrop Ave., Boonton, NJ 07005.