John T. Toole
Washington Twp. - Toole, John T., 56, of Washington Township, died on Saturday, February 29, 2020. John was born in Jersey City, grew up in Lyndhurst, and was a resident of Washington Township for the past 25 years. Mr. Toole was the former owner of Materna and Country Wide Moving and Storage in Garfield. He was an avid golfer and was an All-County baseball player when he attended Lyndhurst High School. He loved Harley-Davidson and enjoyed going to the beach. John is survived by his devoted parents, Catherine Toole (nee D'Errico) and the late, George Toole (1996), by his loving daughter, Jenna McDermott, by his cherished grandson, Liam, by his dear brother and sister, George H. Toole and his wife, Joanne and Frances Polito, and by many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Nazare Memorial Home, Inc., 403 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst, NJ on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 4 - 8 PM. All will gather at the funeral home on Tuesday, March 3 at 9 AM then to St. Michael's Church, Lyndhurst where at 10 AM a funeral mass will be offered. Interment, Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. In lieu of flowers, John's family requests donations be made in his memory to the Lustgarten Foundation: Pancreatic Cancer Research, 415 Crossways Park Drive, Suite D, Woodbury, NY 11797 or online at lustgarten.org/donate. Please visit us at nazarememorialhome.com