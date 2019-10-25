Services
Shook's Cedar Grove Funeral Home
486 Pompton Avenue
Cedar Grove, NJ 07009
(973) 239-1489
Resources
More Obituaries for John Wooster
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John T. Wooster Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John T. Wooster Jr. Obituary
John T. Wooster, Jr.

John T. Wooster, Jr., 80, of New York City passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 20. He grew up in Upper Montclair, New Jersey, graduated from Dartmouth College in 1961, and received an MBA in finance from Columbia Business School in 1964, where he was a Samuel Bronfman Fellow. John was a financial analyst at Standard Oil Company of New Jersey, a principal at McKinsey & Company, a SVP at Ogilvy & Mather, the founder of The Hannaford Company, a public relations firm, and Vice President of Corporate Communications at AIG in New York. John was pre-deceased by his close friend of many years Robert L. Jones, Jr. of Mantoloking, NJ. John is survived by his two brothers, Thomas S. Wooster (and his wife Sandra) of Bluffton, SC and Richard W. Wooster (and his wife Liz) of Hobe Sound, FL. He is also survived by six nieces and nephews, including Scott Wooster (and his wife Gracy) of Charlotte, NC, Cybill Phelan of Mount Pleasant, SC, Timothy Wooster (and his partner Michelin) of Laguna Beach, CA, Jonathan Hopper of New York City, Allyson Hopper of Brooklyn, NY, and Katey Hopper of Austin, TX. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Parkinson's Foundation.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shook's Cedar Grove Funeral Home
Download Now