Patti & Mikatarian Funeral Directors
327 Main Street
Fort Lee, NJ 07024
(201) 944-0100
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
Frank A. Patti Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home
Fort Lee, NJ
1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
John Talbot Obituary
John Talbot

Arlington - John R. Talbot, 60, of Arlington, Va. passed away quickly and unexpectedly of natural causes Friday April 12, 2019. John was Deputy Director and Chief Technology Officer, of the Office of Financial Research. John was Chief Information Officer with the U.S. Department of Treasury and spent over 25 years in the financial services industry with companies such as Deutsche Bank, Salomon Brothers, Sanford Bernstein and Alliance Capital. He has a degree in mathematics from Rutgers University. John was a Captain US Marine Corps and proudly served as an engineer early in his military career.



John lived an accomplished professional and military career. He is remembered as an honest man with integrity who was devoted and loving husband to his wife of 20 years Dawn Talbot.



John is survived by his wife of 20 years Dawn Talbot, his two loving sisters: Cathi Talbot and Trish Talbot, his nephew Philip Milder, his adoring nieces: Hannah Sheaffer and Olivia Sheaffer. He was preceded in passing by his father Robert Talbot and mother Emily Talbot.



Services were held Wednesday April 17, 2019 at Frank A. Patti Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home in Fort Lee, NJ
