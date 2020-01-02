|
|
John Taylor
Paramus - John Taylor, 96, of Paramus, formerly of Maywood, passed away on Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Before retiring, John worked for Stillman Automotive, Englewood as a Parts Manager. John was an Army veteran who served our country proudly during World War II.
Cherished husband of the late Virginia Taylor (nee Dell ). Loving father of, Virginia Chace and her husband, the late Donald (2006) of Leonia, NJ. Beloved grandfather of Lori (Peter) Garofalo of Ridgefield, NJ, and Sandi (Ralph) DiSciullo of Winter Garden, FL. Dear great-grandfather of Brooke, Lynne, Daniella & Avery.
Family will receive friends on Friday January 3, 2020 from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, time to be announced, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in John 's memory may be made to American Diabetes Association 333 7th Avenue #17, New York, NY 10001.
