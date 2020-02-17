|
John Theodore Noble "Ted"
Wayne - Ted Noble passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 16, 2020, at the age of 76, surrounded by his family. Devoted husband of Dorothy. Loving father of Sean, Jennifer Begg, her husband Thomas Sr., Matthew and his fiancé Deirdre. Adored grandfather of Caitlin, TJ, Liam, Madeline, Aidan and Gabriella. Dear brother of Marilyn. Beloved son of Bob and Kay. Ted was a 1961 graduate of Bergen Catholic High School. He graduated in 1965 from Iona College. An officer in the USMC, he served in Vietnam from 1967 - 1968. Upon his return, Capt. Noble reentered civilian life to begin a career in contract office furniture sales. Ted was an active member of the Bergen Catholic Alumni Association. Other organizations that have benefited from Ted's generous personality were; the partnership for the homeless in NYC, the Hackensack Country Club, Abbott House, Sierra Club and the Wayne Food Pantry. Ted and Dot met in 8th grade at Our Lady Queen of Peace in Maywood and were married for 55 years. He was a giant man with a bigger heart and enormous personality. His passing will leave a hole that can never be filled but memories and love that will always be cherished. Family will receive family and friends on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 4 PM - 7 PM at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, (vpfh.com), 257 Godwin Ave., Wyckoff, NJ. The Funeral mass will be held at 10 AM on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Church of Saint Elizabeth, 700 Wyckoff Ave., Wyckoff New Jersey. Interment will follow at Christ the King Cemetery,980 Huron Rd., Franklin Lakes, NJ where the USMC will render military honors. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ted's memory may be made to the -