Services
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
(973) 790-8686
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
111 Union Blvd.
Totowa , NJ 07512
View Map
John Thiessen Obituary
John Thiessen

Dover - Thiessen, John age 90 of Dover at rest in Dover on February 20, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Agnes M. Thiessen (nee Siedel) (2019). Loving father of John T Thiessen & Ellen of Hopatcong and Ricky H Thiessen & Debra of Warwick, NY. Dear grandfather of John & Jessica, Joseph & Karen, Jason & Alexandra, Stephen & Alena, Teresa & Shawn Smith, Christopher & Christine, Patrick, Stephanie & Amy Thiessen. Adoring great-grandfather of Cole, Emma, Sara, Matthew, and Evelyn Thiessen, Billy Barnard, and Baylee, Ryan, and Ryder Smith. John is also survived by his devoted niece Patricia Siedel and late brothers Herbert, Dick, & Ed. Born in Paterson, he lived in West Paterson for 57 years before moving to the Regency Grande in Dover where he enjoyed the company of many friends. He was a Foreman for the Painter's Union Local #711, Paterson, for many years before retiring. Mr. Thiessen was a US Army Veteran of the Korean War. He was a tank commander and received 5 battle stars. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed spending time at his camper. The family would like to thank the compassionate care-givers who took such good care of him at Regency Grande, Dover. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral service at the Festa Memorial Funeral Home 111 Union Blvd., Totowa on Saturday at 10:00 AM. Interment to follow at Laurel Grove Memorial Park, Totowa. Friends may visit Friday 4-8 PM. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.
