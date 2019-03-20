|
John Thomas Eason Sr.
Middletown, DE - John Thomas Eason, Sr., 81, a US Navy veteran of Middletown DE, passed on March 11, 2019.
Born in Rich Square, North Carolina to parents, Henry T. and Ruth (Drew), moved to Paterson New Jersey at the age of 11 and lived there nearly 50 years, retired to Middletown, DE in 2002.
A graduate of Paterson Central High School in 1956, he served 4 years in the US Navy as Petty Officer 2nd Class during the Korean War.
Following an honorable discharge from military service, Mr. Eason started a family and was married to the late Caroline Marie (Williams) for 27 years. Their union led to four children and he was predeceased by son, Cornelius Nehemiah.
He leaves cherished memories with his wife of almost 34 years, Glinda (Johnson); daughter, Adrienne R. Alexander, John T. Eason Jr., and Stanley H. Eason, stepdaughter Kim Thomas and son-in-law, Craig Thomas; aunts Georgiana McKnight and Johnnie Mae Johnson; granddaughters, Aisha, Desire, Melanie, Talia and Kaylei, two great-grandchildren, Olivia and Matthew and a host of cousins and friends.