John Thomas GallagherOn Monday, May 25, 2020, John Thomas Gallagher, loving husband and father of two children, passed away at age 84.John was born on July 25, 1935 in Nyack, New York to William and Mary Gallagher. He received his undergraduate degree and a Master's Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Stevens Institute of Technology, where he also was a member of the varsity basketball team. He received a Master's Degree in Business Administration from City College of New York and a Master's Degree in Economics from New York University. He began his career as an engineer and project manager, and ultimately served as an Executive Vice President for the US subsidiary of Lurgi Corporation and for Baker Perkins, USA.John married his beloved wife, Val Genova, on July 5, 1958. They moved to New Jersey where he and Val raised two daughters, Barbara and Debbie.John had a passion for learning, whether in a university classroom or in his upstairs study. He loved sports, particularly playing golf with his favorite partner, Val. He was an avid New York Yankees fan and loved classical music. He was known for his quick wit, his competitive spirit, his spontaneous use of German phrases and his fierce devotion to his wife of 61 years.John was preceded in death by his father, William and his mother, Mary. He is survived by his wife, Val, his children, Barbara and Debbie, his grandchildren, John, Thomas, Christopher, Megan, Katie and Sarah. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 30th at New North Cemetery, the West side of Washington Avenue, Woodbury, Connecticut, at 11 o'clock a.m. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Connecticut Food Bank or the Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center at Columbia University Medical Center.