John Thomas Gallagher
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Thomas Gallagher

On Monday, May 25, 2020, John Thomas Gallagher, loving husband and father of two children, passed away at age 84.

John was born on July 25, 1935 in Nyack, New York to William and Mary Gallagher. He received his undergraduate degree and a Master's Degree in Mechanical Engineering from Stevens Institute of Technology, where he also was a member of the varsity basketball team. He received a Master's Degree in Business Administration from City College of New York and a Master's Degree in Economics from New York University. He began his career as an engineer and project manager, and ultimately served as an Executive Vice President for the US subsidiary of Lurgi Corporation and for Baker Perkins, USA.

John married his beloved wife, Val Genova, on July 5, 1958. They moved to New Jersey where he and Val raised two daughters, Barbara and Debbie.

John had a passion for learning, whether in a university classroom or in his upstairs study. He loved sports, particularly playing golf with his favorite partner, Val. He was an avid New York Yankees fan and loved classical music. He was known for his quick wit, his competitive spirit, his spontaneous use of German phrases and his fierce devotion to his wife of 61 years.

John was preceded in death by his father, William and his mother, Mary. He is survived by his wife, Val, his children, Barbara and Debbie, his grandchildren, John, Thomas, Christopher, Megan, Katie and Sarah. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 30th at New North Cemetery, the West side of Washington Avenue, Woodbury, Connecticut, at 11 o'clock a.m. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Connecticut Food Bank or the Herbert Irving Comprehensive Cancer Center at Columbia University Medical Center.

To leave an online condolence visit

www.munsonloveterefuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 28 to May 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Munson-Lovetere Funeral Home Inc
2 School St
Woodbury, CT 06798
(203) 263-2146
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved