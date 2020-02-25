Services
Orender Family Home
2643 Old Bridge Rd
Manasquan, NJ 08736
(732) 528-5500
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Orender Family Home
2643 Old Bridge Rd
Manasquan, NJ 08736
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
10:30 AM
Trinity Church
503 Asbury Avenue
Asbury Park, NJ
John Thomas Kane


1937 - 2020
John Thomas Kane Obituary
John Thomas Kane

Manasquan - John Thomas Kane, 82 of Manasquan, completed his work here on Earth and passed peacefully at Trustbridge Hospice Center in Palm Beach Gardens, FL.

Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial visitation on Monday March 2, 2020 from 4-8 pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan, NJ 08736. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 10:30 am on Tuesday March 3, 2020 at Trinity Church 503 Asbury Avenue Asbury Park, NJ 07712. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Covenant House, 461 Eighth Avenue, New York, NY 10001. To read complete obituary or to send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.
