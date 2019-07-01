|
John Tosto
Mahwah - John Tosto ("Poppy") passed away peacefully on June 30, 2019 surrounded by his children and grandchildren. He was ninety-seven years young and one of ten siblings. After proudly serving his country for 10 years, he married the love of his life, Antoinette. He enjoyed being with his family, especially for Sunday dinners. He was a loyal Mets fan, loved motorcycles, baking cakes, fishing, and playing Rummikub with his friends. His sense of humor, storytelling, and loving way will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his children, John (Pam), Maria (Jack), and Linda (Ray). He was adored by his grandchildren Jessica, John, Sarah, Colleen, Thomas and Tracey. He is predeceased by his wife, Antoinette Tosto, by his grandson Bryan Purdy and daughter-in-law Jeanne Tosto. A visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 2, from 3-7pm at Vander Plaat Funeral Home, 257 Godwin Ave, Wyckoff, www.vpfh.com. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 11am at St. Luke's RC Church, 340 N. Franklin Tpk, Ho Ho Kus, with a burial to follow at St. Luke's Cemetery.