Services
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Resources
More Obituaries for John Azzariti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John V. Azzariti


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John V. Azzariti Obituary
John V. Azzariti

Westwood - John V. Azzariti, age 93, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Care One at Valley in Westwood, NJ. John was born and raised in Hoboken, NJ, and lived for many years in Wyckoff, NJ, where he and his wife, Mary Lou, raised their family. A World War II veteran, he served in the 508th Military Police Battalion in Munich, Germany, from 1945 to 1946. He worked for nearly four decades at IBM in New York City and Franklin Lakes, NJ. After retiring from IBM, he worked for the Ramsey, NJ Board of Education. He was a former parishioner of St. Elizabeth's R.C. Church, Wyckoff, and a member of the Wyckoff Seniors. John was predeceased by his loving wife, Mary L. Azzariti and is survived by his children: Maryann Sayde and her husband Mark, of Princeton Junction, NJ; John V. Azzariti, Jr. and his wife Tanja, of Saddle River, NJ; Michael Azzariti, of Charlotte, NC; and Steven Azzariti, of London, England. He loved his six grandchildren: Allison Sayde, Matthew Sayde, Cole Sayde, Cade Azzariti, Max Azzariti and John V. Azzariti, III. He will be interred at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington, NJ on Monday, April 13 during a private service. A public service will follow once public restrictions are rescinded. Donations may be made in John's honor to The Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 or at www.parkinson.org. Arrangements are by the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ 07481.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -