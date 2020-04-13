|
|
John V. Azzariti
Westwood - John V. Azzariti, age 93, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at Care One at Valley in Westwood, NJ. John was born and raised in Hoboken, NJ, and lived for many years in Wyckoff, NJ, where he and his wife, Mary Lou, raised their family. A World War II veteran, he served in the 508th Military Police Battalion in Munich, Germany, from 1945 to 1946. He worked for nearly four decades at IBM in New York City and Franklin Lakes, NJ. After retiring from IBM, he worked for the Ramsey, NJ Board of Education. He was a former parishioner of St. Elizabeth's R.C. Church, Wyckoff, and a member of the Wyckoff Seniors. John was predeceased by his loving wife, Mary L. Azzariti and is survived by his children: Maryann Sayde and her husband Mark, of Princeton Junction, NJ; John V. Azzariti, Jr. and his wife Tanja, of Saddle River, NJ; Michael Azzariti, of Charlotte, NC; and Steven Azzariti, of London, England. He loved his six grandchildren: Allison Sayde, Matthew Sayde, Cole Sayde, Cade Azzariti, Max Azzariti and John V. Azzariti, III. He will be interred at Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington, NJ on Monday, April 13 during a private service. A public service will follow once public restrictions are rescinded. Donations may be made in John's honor to The Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 or at www.parkinson.org. Arrangements are by the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, www.vpfh.com, 257 Godwin Avenue, Wyckoff, NJ 07481.