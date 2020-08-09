1/1
John VanDorn Jr.
John Van Dorn Jr

Clifton - John P. Van Dorn Jr. 66 of Clifton died peacefully at his Clifton home surrounded by family on Saturday August 8, 2020. Born in Passaic, he was a lifelong resident of Clifton. John was a Clifton police officer prior to becoming a firefighter for the City of Clifton. He was a firefighter for 27 years and a member of FMBA local #21 in Clifton. John is survived by his daughter Kelly Van Dorn of Hoboken, by three sons; William of Nutley, Ryan and wife Angela of Clifton, and John III, and by a sister Clare Kuch and husband George of Clifton. Visitation will be held 4-8PM Wednesday at the Allwood Funeral Home, 660 Allwood Road, Clifton, NJ 07012. In lieu of flowers donations to Clifton FMBA #21 or the St. Barnabus Burn Center would be appreciated. allwoodfuneralhome.com




Published in Clifton Journal from Aug. 9 to Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Allwood Funeral Home
660 Allwood Rd
Clifton, NJ 07012
(973) 773-6666
