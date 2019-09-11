|
John Vazquez
Belleville - John Vazquez, age 55, of Belleville NJ passed away on Friday September 6, 2019. Born in Jersey City he was a manager with Avis Budget Group Car Rental. Beloved husband of Grace Santos - Vazquez. Devoted father of Johnny Vazquez, Ana-Lu Vazquez and Joey Vazquez. Dear brother of Daisy Rodriguez, Luis Hernandez, Ana Roberti, Jorge Vazquez, Doris Rodriguez, Millie Ramos, Evelyn Rodriguez and Alex Vazquez. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visitation on Wednesday from 3pm-8pm. Funeral on Thursday at 10-am from VAINIERI FUNERAL HOME 5923 Kennedy Blvd North Bergen NJ A funeral mass will be held at 11 am at Our Lady of Fatima Church. Interment Fairview Cemetery. www.vainierifuneralhome.com