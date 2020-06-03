John Ventola



Lindenhurst - John Ventola 65, of Lindenhurst, NY formerly of Lodi. He is pre deceased by his parents, Enrico and Connie and his brother Alfio. John is suvived by his son Johnny and daughter Ryan, his brothers Sabino, Enrico and his wife Judi, Danny and his wife Michele and Anthony, also loving nieces and nephews. He passed on May 19, 2020.









