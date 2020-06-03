John Ventola
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John Ventola

Lindenhurst - John Ventola 65, of Lindenhurst, NY formerly of Lodi. He is pre deceased by his parents, Enrico and Connie and his brother Alfio. John is suvived by his son Johnny and daughter Ryan, his brothers Sabino, Enrico and his wife Judi, Danny and his wife Michele and Anthony, also loving nieces and nephews. He passed on May 19, 2020.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 3 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lindenhurst Funeral Home
424 S Wellwood Ave
Lindenhurst, NY 11757
(631) 957-0300
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved