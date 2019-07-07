|
|
John Vincent Pellarin
Andover - Pellarin, John Vincent, DDS of Andover, NJ formerly of North Bergen, NJ passed away on July 4 2019 at the age of 79 at the Andover Nursing Facility where he had lived for the past two years. Dr Pellarin was the son of the late John D Pellarin, MD, who was long-time medical officer of the Union City School system and Alice Pellarin (nee Masott-Cristofoli). After graduating from Emerson High School in Union City, John Vincent received a BA Degree from Columbia University and his doctoral degree from NYU School of. Dentistry. He then entered the Navy serving a tour of duty in the Philippines during the Vietnam War .. Upon returning to civilian life, Dr Pellarin practiced dentistry in both New Jersey and New York City. He was a long time active member of Sacred Heart R.C Church in North Bergen and a member of numerous fraternal and professional societies. Family and friends are asked to gather on Tuesday July 9 2019 at 10;00 am at Konopka Funeral Home 9046 Palisade Ave, North Bergen, NJ Memorial Mass will be offered at Sacred Heart Church 9034 Barr Place, North Bergen,N J at 11;00 AM Interment of John's cremains will take place at a later date in the family plot at Calvary Cemetery, Queens, NY.