John W. Bambling
Dumont - BAMBLING, John, 84, of Dumont passed on May 1, 2020. Preceded in death by his beloved wife Frances (Baldassarri). Father of four, proud grandfather of eight. Served in the US Army. He owned his own business as a milkman, later a teamster, and after retiring as a truck driver, worked at Stop & Shop. He was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and his grandchildren's sports teams; frequently yelling "That's my grandson!" Will be missed immensely by his son Wayne, daughter-in-law Lisa, grandsons Matt and Alex, sister-in-law Carol Baldassarri, along with his dearest companion Marie Robertson, many friends, family, and neighbors. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Knights of Columbus, Council 1345, PO Box 211, Dumont, NJ 07628. Funeral services were private, a celebration of John's life to be held on a future date. Arrangements Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, Dumont; www.frechmcknight.com.
Published in The Record/Herald News from May 8 to May 10, 2020.