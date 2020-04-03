|
|
John W. Connor
Clifton - Connor, John W., 79 of Clifton, passed away on April 3, 2020. Beloved husband of Joyce (Baginski) Connor. Dear brother to Mike Connor and Lee Glynn. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
John was born in Atlantic City and lived in Clifton for most of his life. He worked for Deluxe Check Printing for 38 years. He was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War and a member of the Lupus Foundation of New Jersey, was on the Advisory Board with his wife for many years.
Funeral will be private. Arrangements by Marrocco Memorial Chapel - 470 Colfax Avenue, Clifton.
