John W. Craig



West Milford - John W. Craig, 74, passed away May 11, 2020. Born in Paterson to Andrew and Mary (Grimley) Craig, he formerly lived in Haledon. John worked for Nabisco Foods in Fairlawn as a floor attendant. He was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War, and enjoyed traveling and skiing. Beloved husband of Carolyn (Spitzer) Craig of West Milford. Brother of Robert Craig and his wife Marlene of Ridgewood. Private services were held at Laurel Grove Cemetery, Totowa. Arrangements entrusted to Richards Funeral Home, West Milford.









