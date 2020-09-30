John W. Gilmour
Midland Park - John W. "Jack" Gilmour passed away September 29, 2020 after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Mary Jo (nee Smith) and his son John W. Jr., Sisters Virginia Marra (Joseph) of Manchester, Susan Milano (Leo) of W. Milford, brother Edward Gilmour (Sharon) of W. Milford, niece Ann Cantalupo (Anthony) of Marlboro, great nieces Angelina and Ava, and brother in law Orrie Smith of Midland Park.
Before his retirement he was employed by the Village of Ridgewood as a heavy equipment operator for 32 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends as well as playing a game of chess.
Visitation will take place on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 4pm-8pm at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, Wyckoff, NJ, www.vpfh.com