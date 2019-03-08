|
|
John W. (Jack) Hickey
Arlington,VT - John W. (Jack) Hickey, 81, a resident of Dunlap Farm Road, and formerly of Harrington Park, NJ, passed away Sunday March 3, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family. John was born in Englewood, NJ on April 30, 1937 the son of the late John A. and Mary G. (Markham) Hickey. Jack was a Telecommunications Engineer for the U.S. Army, AT&T and Verizon. He served proudly in the U.S. Army from 1955-1959. He was a member of Our Lady of Victories Church, the Harrington Park Volunteer Fire Department and Ambulance Corp for over 30 years and later in retirement, a member of the Arlington, VT Fire Department for over 10 years. He was dedicated to community service and was a reliable loving family member and friend. Jack and his wife Betsy retired to Sunderland, VT in 1999 and he was able to spend his final days in his home, surrounded by family and loved ones. To the end, Jack inspired those around him by his courage, honor and dignity; continuing to march forward, to always do the work at hand, and encourage us all to "line up your marbles". Jack is survived by his recent companion Pamela Humphries, children Dianne E. Horton, John M. Hickey and David L. Hickey, son-in-law Kevin Horton, daughter-in-law Frances Dinanno, grandchildren Kevin, Amy, Beth, Atticus, Brianna, Jonathon, Lily and Collin and his great grandchild Kayden. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Elizabeth (Betsy) Hickey who died in 2007. Services for Jack will be held in the Vermont springtime for family and friends, to celebrate Jack's life and our love for him. There are no visiting hours. If friends desire, memorial gifts in Jack's memory may be made to Arlington Fire Dept., c/o Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home Arlington Chapel P.O. Box 528 Arlington, VT 05250. To send the family personal condolences please visit www.sheafuneralhomes.com. The family has entrusted arrangements to the care of Hanson-Walbridge & Shea Funeral Home Arlington Chapel Historic Route 7A Arlington, VT.