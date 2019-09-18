|
|
John W. Schwarte
Norwood - John W. Schwarte, 77 of Norwood died peacefully on Tuesday September 17, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Devoted husband to Robin (Minutoli) Schwarte. Cherished father to Pamela Colletti and her husband Nick and Michael Schwarte. Loving grandfather of Ava and Kaia. Also surviving are loving sisters and brothers-in-law, and nieces and nephews. Raised in Englewood, NJ, John has resided in Norwood for 38 years. John was a 1960 graduate of Dwight Morrow High School. He proudly served in the U.S. Army. Prior to retiring in 2001, John was employed by Delta Airlines for 40 years. John was an active member of The Community Church in Harrington Park and was deeply committed to his faith. The family will receive their friends on Thursday from 4-8 pm at Becker Funeral Home 219 Kinderkamack Road in Westwood, NJ with a service at 6:30 pm. Entombment will be on Friday 10:45 am at Garden of Memories Mausoleum, 300 Soldier Hill Road Twp. of Washington, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to VNA of Englewood, 15 Engle St., Englewood, NJ 07631 or Community Church in Harrington Park, 1 Spring St., Harrington Park, NJ 07640.
