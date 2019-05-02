Services
Kugler Community Funeral Home
311 Fifth Street
Saddle Brook, NJ 07663
(973) 478-2500
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 4, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Philip the Apostle RCC
John Waller Obituary
John Waller

Saddle Brook - John Waller age 92, of Saddle Brook passed away on May 1, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Jane Waller. Loving father to John Waller and his wife Denise, Karen Waller, Elizabeth Wagner and her husband Donald and Jacqueline Waller-Sanchez and her husband Juan. Dear grandfather to Jennifer, Craig, Victoria, Christopher, Matthew, Steven, Sarah, Rebecca, Jessica and Daniel and great-grandmother to Mia, Frankie, Samantha, Boe, Sophia, Carter and Avery. John is pre-deceased in life by his parents Harry and Magdalena Wolar, and siblings Walter Wolar, Frank Wallar, Mary Ricciardi-Maresca and Margaret Ingafu.

Services from Kugler Community Home For Funerals 311 Fifth Street Saddle Brook. Visiting and gathering hours at Funeral Home on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. Funeral mass on Saturday May 4, 2019 at St. Philip the Apostle RCC at 9:30 AM. Interment at St. Michael's Cemetery, South Hackensack.
