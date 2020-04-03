Services
John Warren Hawken


1945 - 2020
John Warren Hawken Obituary
John Warren Hawken

Wanaque - On April 1, 2020, John Warren Hawken, loving husband and father of two, passed away at the age of 74.

Born in June of 1945 to Evelyn and Fred Hawken, John was raised in Hillsdale, New Jersey with his two younger brothers, Robert and Ted. Marrying Mari in 1968 and starting a family with two children, Donna and Brian, they resided in Ringwood, NJ for over 15 years before moving to Wanaque, NJ where he remained for over 30 years until he passed.

A loving Husband, Father, Grandfather and Uncle, John had a storied career in the construction industry. He spent over 40 years with Sloan Acoustics (later Sloan and Company), retiring as the Vice President of Production. Of note was his membership in the North East Carpenters Union for over 55 years.

To say that Family was important to John would be an understatement, bragging about accomplishments of each relative as if they were all his first-born child. As well, if you were a friend of John's, to him that meant you were his Family. Be it coaching ice hockey (John and his friends were integral in starting the Ringwood Hawk's ice hockey team in the early 1980 's), fishing in the surf or playing golf, John always had his family and close friends with him.

Preceded in death by his father Fred, John is survived by his mother Evelyn, his wife Mari, daughter Donna (Keith), son Brian (Erin), brothers' Robert and Ted, four Grandchildren, and twelve nieces and nephews.

An event in memoriam of his journey will be scheduled at a later date.
Share memories or express condolences below.
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
