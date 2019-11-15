|
John William Kopp III
Murrells Inlet SC - John William Kopp III of Murrells Inlet, SC passed away on November 13, 2019. Beloved son of Frances and the late John Kopp. Loving brother of Kerri Schuster. Dear uncle of Erin Schuster. John worked as a sales representative for T-Mobile Express Stores in Myrtle Beach. A wonderful son, brother, and uncle taken away from us too soon. Respected and loved by many people from all walks of life. Visiting at Riewerts Memorial Home, 187 So. Washington Ave., Bergenfield on Sunday 4-8 PM. Funeral service at the funeral home on Sunday at 7:30 PM. Cremation will be private. A celebration of his life will be held at his home on Saturday December 7th beginning at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the . Send a lasting condolence at riewertsmemorialhome.com