Services
Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.
187 South Washington Avenue
Bergenfield, NJ 07621-2987
(201) 384-0700
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.
187 South Washington Avenue
Bergenfield, NJ 07621-2987
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
7:30 PM
Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.
187 South Washington Avenue
Bergenfield, NJ 07621-2987
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
at his home
Resources
More Obituaries for John Kopp
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John William Kopp Iii

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John William Kopp Iii Obituary
John William Kopp III

Murrells Inlet SC - John William Kopp III of Murrells Inlet, SC passed away on November 13, 2019. Beloved son of Frances and the late John Kopp. Loving brother of Kerri Schuster. Dear uncle of Erin Schuster. John worked as a sales representative for T-Mobile Express Stores in Myrtle Beach. A wonderful son, brother, and uncle taken away from us too soon. Respected and loved by many people from all walks of life. Visiting at Riewerts Memorial Home, 187 So. Washington Ave., Bergenfield on Sunday 4-8 PM. Funeral service at the funeral home on Sunday at 7:30 PM. Cremation will be private. A celebration of his life will be held at his home on Saturday December 7th beginning at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the . Send a lasting condolence at riewertsmemorialhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -