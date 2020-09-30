John Wisse
Rochelle Park - John, 88, of Rochelle Park, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020. Before retiring, John worked for Bergen County Parks Department as a Regional Park Manager.
Loving father of John Wisse and his wife Assiatou of Rochelle Park, and Thomas Wisse of Elmwood Park. Treasured grandfather of, Ousman Diallo, Issayero Wisse, and Ayitimbo Wisse. Dear brother of sister, Carol Genevaro and Grace Vocaturo.
Family will receive friends on Saturday October 3, 2020 from 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 4:30 pm on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Cremation will be held privately.
To leave an online condolence or for further information visit www.vanderplaat.com