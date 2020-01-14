|
John "Johnny" Wojcik
John "Johnny" (71) died peacefully surrounded by his family on January 13, 2020 after a long, courageous battle with cancer. Beloved husband of 48 years to Deborah Wojcik (nee Cinquino), cherished father of Kristen and husband Greg Van Es of Wayne and Jessica and her husband Alex Calderone of Emerson. Adored "Poppy" of Ryan and Colin Van Es, and AJ and Evan Calderone. Dear brother of Marilyn Condini, Michael and his wife Karan, and brother-in-law Michael Cinquino and his wife Valerie. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Mary (Mariani) Wojcik. Also survived by many loving cousins, nieces, nephews. He will be deeply missed by many longtime friends, golf buddies, and fraternity brothers. Johnny had room in his heart for everyone.
John was born in Passaic and raised in Lodi, New Jersey until moving to Rochelle Park in 1975. Prior to his retirement in 2005, he was a teacher of Special Education in the Lodi School District for 35 years, receiving his B.A. at Paterson State College and M.A. at Montclair.
He served in the New Jersey National Guard Engineering Battalion from 1971-1977.
Family will receive friends on Friday January 17, 2020 from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday January 18, 2020, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 11:00 am Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart R.C. Church, 12 Terrace Avenue, Rochelle Park. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in John's memory may be made to St. Jude Foundation, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.