Kohler Funeral Home Inc
280 Hackensack St
Wood Ridge, NJ 07075
(201) 438-7777
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Kohler Funeral Home Inc
280 Hackensack St
Wood Ridge, NJ 07075
Carlstadt - WOJNAR, John, 78, of Carlstadt, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

Born in Gebiczyna, Poland, he came to the United States in 1978 and lived in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, and Fairlawn before moving to Carlstadt.

He was a manager at the Rolex Watch Company in New York City for 30 years before retiring in 2008. He was an Elder for the Laymen's Home Missionary Movement of New York class. John was the beloved husband of Maria (nee Kawa), devoted father of Peter Wojnar, and his wife Edytta, of Ringwood, and Adam Wojnar, and his wife Agnieszka, of Rydal, PA., and loving grandfather of Sebastian, Kristian, Karina, Hubert, and Marlena.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral Saturday, March 9, with services starting at 12:00 PM at the Kohler Funeral Home, 280 Hackensack Street, Wood-Ridge, followed by Interment at Berry Lawn Cemetery in Carlstadt.
