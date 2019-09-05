|
John Zaremba
Rutherford - John A. Zaremba - 89
A longtime resident of Rutherford passed away Saturday, August 31st, 2019. He was born in 1929 to Anthony and Sabina Zaremba, in Newark, NJ.
John worked in many facets of the Livingston Public Library, Bergen Community College, Wilbour Library of Egyptology in Brooklyn Museum, Messler Library at Fairleigh Dickinson University and the Newark Public Library.
He was in Maryknoll Seminary for six years, later received his BA from Fairleigh Dickinson University in 1961 and went on to receive his Masters from Pratt Institute in 1971. He studied Polish Films, language and culture at the National Library, Wroclaw University and Jagiellinean University in Poland. He served in the United States Army as a Medic while stationed in Germany and was recalled to duty during the Cuban Missile crises as a translator as he spoke, read, and wrote in six languages. Not only was he a longtime parishioner of St. Mary's Church, he also worked in the office most days during the week.
John is predeceased by his sister Theresa (2018) and brother-in-law Owen "John" Coll (1998). He will be deeply missed by his nephews & nice: John Coll & wife Suzanne, Michael Coll, William Coll, Theresa Coll, Stephen Coll & wife Sheri, his great-nieces & nephew's, Christina, Michael, Phillip, Matthew, Samantha, Alexis, great-great nieces Kaydence & Oliva and his dear friend and companion James Kowalski and family, along with many other dear friends.
Family will receive friends for Memorial visiting Friday 4-8pm in the Calhoun-Mania Funeral home, 19 Lincoln Ave., Rutherford. Funeral Saturday 9:30am from Funeral Home for 10:30am Mass of Christian Liturgy in The Church of Saint Mary, Rutherford, followed by Inurnment in Hillside Cemetery, Lyndhurst.
To honor John, donations may be made to Maryknoll, P.O. Box 305 Maryknoll, NY 10545-0305 or Rutherford First Aid Ambulance Corp, P.O. Box 217 Rutherford, NJ 07070-0217.
