Services
Calhoun - Mania Funeral Home
19 Lincoln Avenue
Rutherford, NJ 07070
(201) 939-1050
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Calhoun - Mania Funeral Home
19 Lincoln Avenue
Rutherford, NJ 07070
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
9:30 AM
Calhoun - Mania Funeral Home
19 Lincoln Avenue
Rutherford, NJ 07070
View Map
Liturgy
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
The Church of Saint Mary
Rutherford, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Zaremba
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Zaremba


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Zaremba Obituary
John Zaremba

Rutherford - John A. Zaremba - 89

A longtime resident of Rutherford passed away Saturday, August 31st, 2019. He was born in 1929 to Anthony and Sabina Zaremba, in Newark, NJ.

John worked in many facets of the Livingston Public Library, Bergen Community College, Wilbour Library of Egyptology in Brooklyn Museum, Messler Library at Fairleigh Dickinson University and the Newark Public Library.

He was in Maryknoll Seminary for six years, later received his BA from Fairleigh Dickinson University in 1961 and went on to receive his Masters from Pratt Institute in 1971. He studied Polish Films, language and culture at the National Library, Wroclaw University and Jagiellinean University in Poland. He served in the United States Army as a Medic while stationed in Germany and was recalled to duty during the Cuban Missile crises as a translator as he spoke, read, and wrote in six languages. Not only was he a longtime parishioner of St. Mary's Church, he also worked in the office most days during the week.

John is predeceased by his sister Theresa (2018) and brother-in-law Owen "John" Coll (1998). He will be deeply missed by his nephews & nice: John Coll & wife Suzanne, Michael Coll, William Coll, Theresa Coll, Stephen Coll & wife Sheri, his great-nieces & nephew's, Christina, Michael, Phillip, Matthew, Samantha, Alexis, great-great nieces Kaydence & Oliva and his dear friend and companion James Kowalski and family, along with many other dear friends.

Family will receive friends for Memorial visiting Friday 4-8pm in the Calhoun-Mania Funeral home, 19 Lincoln Ave., Rutherford. Funeral Saturday 9:30am from Funeral Home for 10:30am Mass of Christian Liturgy in The Church of Saint Mary, Rutherford, followed by Inurnment in Hillside Cemetery, Lyndhurst.

To honor John, donations may be made to Maryknoll, P.O. Box 305 Maryknoll, NY 10545-0305 or Rutherford First Aid Ambulance Corp, P.O. Box 217 Rutherford, NJ 07070-0217.

Please visit calhounmania.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now