John .F. Corrigan
Maywood, NJ - John F. Corrigan, 75, of Maywood, NJ, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019. Beloved husband of Marie (nee Morrison) Corrigan. Loving father of Shawn Corrigan and his wife Kimberly and Shara Corrigan and her husband Christopher Bare. Cherished grandfather of three grandsons: Thatcher Bare, Connor Corrigan, and Drew Corrigan. John was a graduate of Bergen Catholic High School (1961), Villanova University (BA, 1965) and Seton Hall Law School (JD, 1968). An active attorney for over 50 years, in addition to private practice, he served as the public defender, prosecutor, and judge in Maywood, NJ at various points during his career. A lifelong NY Giants fan, John was a season ticket holder since the early 1970s. He also closely followed the San Francisco Giants baseball and Villanova Wildcats basketball teams.
Funeral from the Trinka-Faustini Funeral Service, 439 Maywood Ave, Maywood on Saturday, July 13 ,2019. Funeral mass at Our Lady Queen of Peace, Maywood, NJ at 9:30am. Cremation Private. Visiting Friday 4 -8 pm. Visit trinkafaustini.com for directions/online condolences.