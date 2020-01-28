Services
Toms River - Salzer, Jon Arthur, 77 of Toms River, passed away on January 27, 2020. Beloved husband to the late Rose Marie (De Carlo) Salzer and loving partner Karen Perry. Loving father to Vallerie Walsh and Coleen Salzer. He is also survived by his Loving son-in-law John Walsh. Brother of Ella Richard and the late Link Salzer. Devoted grandfather to Jennifer Ramirez, Jon Walsh and Brianna Walsh. Great Grandfather to Lailah, Maddex, Lianna Ramirez and Jordan Walsh.

Jon was born in Passaic and lived in Garfield before moving to Toms River in 2004. He worked at Marcal Paper Products in Elmwood Park and prior he worked at Nabisco in Fair Lawn. He was a member of the Volunteer Fire Department in Garfield Fire Company #5 and was also a member of the First Aid Squad in Holiday City, NJ.

Funeral at the Marrocco Memorial Chapel - 470 Colfax Avenue, Clifton on Saturday at 10 AM. Interment at St. Mary's Cemetery. Visiting on Friday from 5PM to 9PM.

