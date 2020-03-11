Services
Riewerts Memorial Home, Inc.
187 South Washington Avenue
Bergenfield, NJ 07621-2987
(201) 384-0700
Cresskill - Jon J. Mule, 46, of Cresskill passed away suddenly on March 10, 2020. Cherished son of Susan and Joseph T. Mule. Beloved brother of Jennifer Kennedy, her husband Alexander and their children Madeline, Dylan and Jack and Joseph G. Mule, his wife Danielle and their children Julia, Sophia and Elizabeth. Visiting at Riewerts Memorial Home, 187 So. Washington Ave., Bergenfield on Friday from 3-7 PM with a funeral service at 6:30 PM. Cremation will be private. Send lasting condolence at riewertsmemorialhome.com
