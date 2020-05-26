Jon Sinkway
Glen Rock - Sinkway, Jon G. (Jack), 83, of Glen Rock passed on May 24, 2020. Jon was pre-deceased by his partner Sheilia Lenga and his brother Robert Sinkway. He is survived by his sister- in- law Constance Sinkway, a nephew David Sinkway and nieces Robin Emery, Jody Sinkway, and Diane Stenberg. A graduate of Duke University class of 1959, Jon was co-owner of Sinkway Bros. Plumbing and Heating until his retirement in 2013. His later years included volunteer services with Community Meals and the Valley Hospital. Jack and Sheilia enjoyed their passion for jazz music as active members of the New Jersey Jazz Society and were seasoned travelers. Cremation will be private. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in his memory may be made to Valley Hospital or a favorite charity. For online condolences and full obituary please visit www.vanemburgh.com
Glen Rock - Sinkway, Jon G. (Jack), 83, of Glen Rock passed on May 24, 2020. Jon was pre-deceased by his partner Sheilia Lenga and his brother Robert Sinkway. He is survived by his sister- in- law Constance Sinkway, a nephew David Sinkway and nieces Robin Emery, Jody Sinkway, and Diane Stenberg. A graduate of Duke University class of 1959, Jon was co-owner of Sinkway Bros. Plumbing and Heating until his retirement in 2013. His later years included volunteer services with Community Meals and the Valley Hospital. Jack and Sheilia enjoyed their passion for jazz music as active members of the New Jersey Jazz Society and were seasoned travelers. Cremation will be private. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in his memory may be made to Valley Hospital or a favorite charity. For online condolences and full obituary please visit www.vanemburgh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Glen Rock Gazette from May 26 to Jun. 5, 2020.