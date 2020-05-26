Jon Sinkway
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jon Sinkway

Glen Rock - Sinkway, Jon G. (Jack), 83, of Glen Rock passed on May 24, 2020. Jon was pre-deceased by his partner Sheilia Lenga and his brother Robert Sinkway. He is survived by his sister- in- law Constance Sinkway, a nephew David Sinkway and nieces Robin Emery, Jody Sinkway, and Diane Stenberg. A graduate of Duke University class of 1959, Jon was co-owner of Sinkway Bros. Plumbing and Heating until his retirement in 2013. His later years included volunteer services with Community Meals and the Valley Hospital. Jack and Sheilia enjoyed their passion for jazz music as active members of the New Jersey Jazz Society and were seasoned travelers. Cremation will be private. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in his memory may be made to Valley Hospital or a favorite charity. For online condolences and full obituary please visit www.vanemburgh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Glen Rock Gazette from May 26 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
C.C. Van Emburgh - Ridgewood
306 E Ridgewood Ave
Ridgewood, NJ 07450
(201) 445-0344
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved