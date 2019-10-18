Services
Kugler Community Funeral Home
311 Fifth Street
Saddle Brook, NJ 07663
(973) 478-2500
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Kugler Community Funeral Home
311 Fifth Street
Saddle Brook, NJ 07663
Funeral Mass
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Philip the Apostle RC Church
Saddle Brook, NJ
Jonathan David Kowalczyk Obituary
Jonathan David Kowalczyk

Saddle Brook - Jonathan David Kowalczyk, age 33, of Saddle Brook, NJ passed away on October 16, 2019. Loving son of Mary Pettway and Walter Kowalczyk step son to Eldridge Pettway and Krystyna Kowalczyk. Jonathan is survived by his siblings Lauryn Dillard, Michelle Kowalczyk and Eriq Tyler Pettway, grandparents Irene and Peter Mlynaryk, uncle Mark Mlynaryk, loving girlfriend Yaribeth Reyes and many other family and friends.

Services from Kugler Community Home for Funerals 311 Fifth St. Saddle Brook. Visiting hours at the funeral home on Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 3-7pm. Funeral mass at St. Philip the Apostle RC Church, Saddle Brook on Monday, October 21 at 9:30 am. Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Saddle Brook. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to https://www.gofundme.com/f/y89f7g-the-pettway-family?utm_medium=copy_link&utm_source=customer&utm_campaign=p_na+share-sheet&rcid=74c3c3d6268b46faab4885cc37749ec4.
