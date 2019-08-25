|
|
Jone Balestier
Wyckoff - Jone Simone Balestier, 87, passed away on Monday, August 19th, 2019. Jone was born in Paterson, NJ, on December 15th, 1931. She lived in Ridgewood for a large portion of her life, raising her children, before moving to Wyckoff 27 years ago. Jone was a graphic designer for Revell Publishing in Old Tappan until she retired. After becoming Born Again, Jone dedicated her life to serving the Lord. She was a long-time member of Wyckoff Assembly of God Church. She was the head of the Women's Prayer Group and worked with Women's Ministry, along with other outreaches. She delivered for Meals on Wheels and gave continuously to many charities, the most notable being .
Jone is survived by her loving children, Leslie Mahaffey of Martha's Vineyard and Lee Balestier of Wyckoff; and her adoring grandchildren Cynthia, Suzanne and Jackson.The Balestier Family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 27th, 2019 at 9:00 AM at the Wyckoff Assembly of God Church, 139 Franklin Ave, Wyckoff, NJ 07481. Funeral services will follow at 10:00 AM. Interment will be in the Cedar Lawn Cemetery in Paterson. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jone's memory can be made to the St. Jude Tribute Program, P.O.Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis , TN 38148-0142. (). Arrangements by the Vander Plaat Funeral Home of Wyckoff.