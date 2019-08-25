Services
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
Wyckoff Assembly of God Church
139 Franklin Ave
Wyckoff, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Wyckoff Assembly of God Church
139 Franklin Ave
Wyckoff, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jone Balestier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jone Balestier


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jone Balestier Obituary
Jone Balestier

Wyckoff - Jone Simone Balestier, 87, passed away on Monday, August 19th, 2019. Jone was born in Paterson, NJ, on December 15th, 1931. She lived in Ridgewood for a large portion of her life, raising her children, before moving to Wyckoff 27 years ago. Jone was a graphic designer for Revell Publishing in Old Tappan until she retired. After becoming Born Again, Jone dedicated her life to serving the Lord. She was a long-time member of Wyckoff Assembly of God Church. She was the head of the Women's Prayer Group and worked with Women's Ministry, along with other outreaches. She delivered for Meals on Wheels and gave continuously to many charities, the most notable being .

Jone is survived by her loving children, Leslie Mahaffey of Martha's Vineyard and Lee Balestier of Wyckoff; and her adoring grandchildren Cynthia, Suzanne and Jackson.The Balestier Family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 27th, 2019 at 9:00 AM at the Wyckoff Assembly of God Church, 139 Franklin Ave, Wyckoff, NJ 07481. Funeral services will follow at 10:00 AM. Interment will be in the Cedar Lawn Cemetery in Paterson. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jone's memory can be made to the St. Jude Tribute Program, P.O.Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis , TN 38148-0142. (). Arrangements by the Vander Plaat Funeral Home of Wyckoff.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jone's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now