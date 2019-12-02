|
Jose Barreto
Hackensack - Jose Barreto of Hackensack, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at the age of 76 years. Prior to retiring, he was a bus driver for the Manhattan and Bronx Transit Authority of New York. He was a member of the Holy Name Society of Holy Cross Church and the Knights of Columbus Holy Cross Council both of the Bronx. Beloved husband of the late Adelaide M. (nee Berrios) who passed away in 2014. Devoted father of Joseph Barreto and his wife Teresa of Hackensack and Rachel Velez and her husband Carlos of Hackensack. Cherished grandfather of Charles, Andrew, Victoria and Joseph. Dearest Brother of Luz Matos and her husband John of Little Ferry. Loving uncle of Manuel Matos and his wife Meri of New City, NY and Noel Matos of Basel Switzerland. The funeral on Thursday, December 5th at 9:45 AM from the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street, Hackensack. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM at St. Francis R. C. Church, 50 Lodi Street, Hackensack with entombment following at Maple Grove Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 3 - 9 PM. To send condolences, directions, or further information visit gentilefuneralservice.com