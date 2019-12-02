Services
G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service
397 Union Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
(201) 487-1010
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service
397 Union Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
9:45 AM
G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service
397 Union Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Francis R. C. Church
50 Lodi Street
Hackensack, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jose Barreto
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jose Barreto

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jose Barreto Obituary
Jose Barreto

Hackensack - Jose Barreto of Hackensack, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at the age of 76 years. Prior to retiring, he was a bus driver for the Manhattan and Bronx Transit Authority of New York. He was a member of the Holy Name Society of Holy Cross Church and the Knights of Columbus Holy Cross Council both of the Bronx. Beloved husband of the late Adelaide M. (nee Berrios) who passed away in 2014. Devoted father of Joseph Barreto and his wife Teresa of Hackensack and Rachel Velez and her husband Carlos of Hackensack. Cherished grandfather of Charles, Andrew, Victoria and Joseph. Dearest Brother of Luz Matos and her husband John of Little Ferry. Loving uncle of Manuel Matos and his wife Meri of New City, NY and Noel Matos of Basel Switzerland. The funeral on Thursday, December 5th at 9:45 AM from the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street, Hackensack. The Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM at St. Francis R. C. Church, 50 Lodi Street, Hackensack with entombment following at Maple Grove Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 3 - 9 PM. To send condolences, directions, or further information visit gentilefuneralservice.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jose's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -