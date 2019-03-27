|
Jose Gustavo Diaz
Maywood - Jose Gustavo Diaz former resident of Maywood, lived in Rochelle Park on March 20, 2019. Beloved father of Audrey Irby (James), and Shirley St. Luce (Ricardo). Son of Olga Ponce de Leon, grandfather of Sadee Irby, James Irby Jr., Ariana St. Luce, and Ricardo St. Luce Jr. Also survived by six brothers, four sisters, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation 6-9 pm Friday at Earl I. Jones Funeral Home 305 First Street, Hackensack.
Funeral Mass Saturday March 30, 10 am at Sacred Heart Church 15 Forest Pl., Rochelle Park.