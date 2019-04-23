Services
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
Lodi - Jose L. Martins 86, of Lodi passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019. Born in Corujeira, Portugal where he was a school teacher and served in the Air Force before he came to the United States in 1960. Jose received his Master's Degree in Finance from Fairleigh Dickinson University in Rutherford. Before retiring, he was a Finance Analyst for Hoffmann-LaRoche in Clifton for twenty-six years. Jose was a member of the Portuguese-American Club in Lodi and a life member of the B.P.O.Elks Lodge 1962 in Hasbrouck Heights. Beloved husband of fifty-eight years to Arminda (nee Ramos) Martins. Devoted father of Dr. Maria Martins and her husband Dr. James Goydos. Dear brother of Clara Rodrigues, Maria Parente Antunes and the late Manuel Lourenco and Lourds DaCosta. Loving grandfather of Ryan, Christopher and Matthew Goydos. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Thursday, April 25th at 9 AM. Funeral Liturgy from Our Lady of Mount Virgin R.C. Church in Garfield at 10 AM. Entombment following at St. Mary's Mausoleum, Saddle Brook. Visitation Wednesday, April 24th from 2-4 & 7-9 PM at the funeral home. CostaMemorialHome.com
