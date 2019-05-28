|
|
Jose M. Beltran
Clifton - Jose M Beltran age 58 of Clifton New Jersey who died on May 24, 2019 pre-deceased by wife Gladys Acevedo Beltran, father Jose A Beltran and brother Juan (chico). Survived by mother Maximina Beltran, three sisters Nilsa, Magali and Aida and brother Luis.
Four children myriam,Jose jr.,Juan, Jesse and one grandson Deven.
Visitation at Alvarez Funeral Home 66 Passaic Avenue, Passaic NJ, Tuesday May 28th 6 pm to 9pm. Funeral Wednesday 29th 9:30am to 10:30am. Burial at laurel grove 11:00am