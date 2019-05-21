|
Jose Nieto
Fort Lee - Nieto, Jose, 87, of Fort Lee, New Jersey, passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Amparo Nieto (nee Santiso). Loving father of Jose Jr. & his wife Marie Nieto, Amparo & her husband David Chrysostomas, Ana & her husband Walter Strycharz and Roberto & his wife Kristin Nieto. Cherished grandfather of Jose Manuel & wife Kacie, Bianca, Paul, Michael, Connor, Samantha, Kathryn & Caroline. Funeral Thursday 10AM from the Hunt-Stellato Funeral Home, 1601 Palisade Avenue, Fort Lee. Funeral Mass 11AM Madonna Church on the Hill. Entombment will take place immediately following at the Madonna Mausoleum. Friends will be received Wednesday 5-9PM. Donations may be made to , PO Box 98018, Washington DC 20090 (lls.org). Send condolences to stellatofuneralhomes.com.