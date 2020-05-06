José Orlando Mattia
José Orlando Mattia, 78, passed away suddenly on May 4, 2020. He was a devoted father to his two daughters: Dr. Andrea Mattia Certo and Melissa Mattia Lister. He was a loving grandfather ("Toto") to his five grandchildren: Ryan, Alexandra, Jessica, Jackson and Tyler. He is also survived by his sons-in-laws: DJ Certo and Ashley Lister, his sisters, Matilda Mattia Boet and Hilda Mattia Carrieri, as well as many godchildren, nieces and nephews. José was the epitome of a gentleman and a truly remarkable man.

Born in Rosario, Argentina on November 22, 1941, he came to White Plains, New York in 1965, where he lived for over 40 years. In 2009, he moved to Washington Township to be closer to his family. José was an example of 'The American Dream' and through hard work and determination, he achieved great success serving in the roles of Comptroller of various hospitals and heath care centers in Westchester County, NY. He was admired and respected for his professionalism, integrity, and principled work ethic.

José was a avid "futbol" (soccer) fan and faithful Catholic who enjoyed travel, nature, fishing and gardening. He loved his "grand-doggies": Finnegan and Tucker, but most of all, he lived for his five grandchildren. Toto was fun, caring, supportive, kind, and loving. He was a true family man - always putting family first - and a role-model to all.

On May 19 of last year, José was predeceased by his wife Gloria shortly after celebrating their 53rd wedding anniversary. They will be reunited, with our Lord in Heaven, to share their 54th anniversary.

Due to the pandemic, there will be no public services.

Donations can be made to The Kidney Cancer Association (KCA) at www.kidneycancer.org.




Published in The Record/Herald News from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
