Josefina Aguado
Clifton - Aguado, Josefina, 79 of Clifton formerly of Paterson, passed away on October 14, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Alexis P. Aguado. Loving mother to Alex Aguado & his wife Erin of Sparta, Nancy Aguado-Holtje & her husband Scott of Bloomingdale and Lizette Zebi & her life partner John Ciuppa of Paterson. Devoted grandmother to Amir Zebi & his wife Judy Velez, Sofia Holtje, Anthony Holtje, Alex William Aguado and Emma Aguado. Dear great grandmother to Laylanie Zebi and Aryana Torres.
Josefina was born in Bolondron, Cuba and arrived in the United States in 1960 settling in Miami before moving to Paterson, she lived in Clifton for the past three years. She was a parishioner of St. Philip the Apostle RC Church in Clifton.
Funeral from the Marrocco Memorial Chapel - 470 Colfax Avenue, Clifton on Saturday at 9:15 AM followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Philip the Apostle RC Church at 10 AM. Interment - George Washington Memorial Park. Visiting on Friday from 5PM to 8PM. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to - 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or online at
