Services
G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service
397 Union Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
(201) 487-1010
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
8:45 AM
G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Service
397 Union Street
Hackensack, NJ 07601
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity R.C. Church
34 Maple Ave
Hackensack, NJ
View Map
Resources
1928 - 2019
Joseph â€˜JoeÃ¹ Edward Foley Obituary
Joseph 'Joe' Edward Foley

Hackensack - Joseph 'Joe' Edward Foley, 91 of Hackensack, died peacefully on Wednesday August 14th, surrounded by his family. Joe was born in Ballyragget, County Kilkenny, Ireland. He trained in the Irish Army and was a medal winning runner. He traveled to England to work at Ford and emigrated to the US in 1956. He married Cecilia and settled in Hackensack. He was a Parishioner & Usher at Holy Trinity Church for 55+ years. He was a founding member and first VP of the Bergen Irish Association. He was a past member of the Knights of Columbus & held numerous positions in the Hackensack Elks Lodge #658, including Chaplain. In retirement he took up golf & won many 'most honest golfer' awards proving he was always accurate with his scorecard. Joe loved to read the newspaper as well as keeping up with news from Ireland. He kept in touch with his Kilkenny roots by staying current with the Irish sport of Hurling. Joe always got along with anyone who rooted for Kilkenny hurling...'Up the Cats'! Joe was also known for his sense of humor and his ability to make people laugh. Joe was a loving father, grandfather, great-grand father and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. Joe was pre-deceased by Cecilia Foley and is survived by his children Mary, Glenn (Eileen Gallagher), Joseph, Sean, Kieran (Mariella Damiani), Christopher; his grandchildren Sam Rosa (Merisa Wallace), Kim Rosa (Christopher Jimenez), Matthew Foley, Erin Foley, Colin & Dillon Foley and his one and only great grandson, Jameson Rosa and his family in Ireland, Davy & Ann. Pre-deceased by his best friend Dominick 'Dee' Santaiti. The Funeral will begin on Monday, August 19, at 8:45 AM from the G. Thomas Gentile Funeral Home, 397 Union Street, Hackensack. The Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Trinity R.C. Church, 34 Maple Ave. Hackensack, at 10:00 AM. Private burial services will take place at a later date. The family will receive friends on Saturday and Sunday from 4:00 - 8:00PM for visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Bergen Irish Association, 41 Omaha St, Dumont, NJ 07628 or Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 8th Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001.To send condolences, directions or further information visit www.gentilefuneralservice.com
