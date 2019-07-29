Services
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 288-0234
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
9:00 AM
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
View Map
Liturgy
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph's R.C. Church
Lodi , NJ
View Map
More Obituaries for Joseph Averso
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph A. Averso Sr.


1931 - 2019
Joseph A. Averso Sr. Obituary
Joseph A. Averso, Sr.

Lodi - Joseph A. Averso, Sr. 87, a lifelong resident of Lodi passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019. Born at home in Lodi on October 6, 1931 to the late Anthony and Fannie (nee Bombace) Averso. He was a graduate of Lodi High School, McDowell Fashion School of Design in New York City and Masters Beauty School. Joseph served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War on the USS Leyte and the USS Antedim as a ship tailor. Before retiring, he was a mechanical buyer for GEC Marconi Co. in Wayne. He was an active fisherman and boater. Joseph also was the first to start a woodcarving club in New Jersey and for many years served as president of the N.J. Woodcarving Association and held yearly woodcarving shows in Smithville, NJ. He also showed his carvings in Canada and in England and several of his carvings won awards. Beloved husband of fifty-one years to Pamela (nee Jones) Averso. Father to Joseph A. Averso, Jr. Dear brother to the late Frank Averso and his surviving spouse Victoria and the late Chiara Averso. Cherished uncle to Anthony Averso, Geralyn Borelli and Anne Marie Hinkle. Godfather to Vincent Lisa. Also survived by his many cousins and his much loved adopted cats. Funeral from Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Wednesday, July 31st at 9 AM. Funeral Liturgy from St. Joseph's R.C. Church Lodi at 10 AM. Interment following at St. Nicholas Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday, July 30th from 2-4 & 6-8 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Bergen County Animal Shelter or to the would be appreciated.

