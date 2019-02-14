|
Dr. Joseph A. Cannaliato, M.D.
Mahwah - Dr. Joseph A. Cannaliato, M.D. passed away peacefully on Monday, February 12, 2019 at the age of 80. Born in Brooklyn, NY, he was a resident of River Vale, NJ, before moving to Mahwah. Dr. Cannaliato was in private practice as a Pediatrician for over 40 years in Paramus which was his lifelong passion. He was the former Director of Pediatrics at The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood from 1993-2000. He was active in the NJ Medical School Alumni Association from 1970-1997. Dr. Cannaliato is survived by his brother Vincent Cannaliato, Jr., his wife June; Nieces: Amy J. Colon, her husband Joe; Kimberly D. Cannaliato, her partner Tim; nephew Douglas V. Cannaliato, his wife Gina; 5 great nieces and nephews: Julius, Todd, Sabrina, Emma and Megan. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, (vpfh.com), 257 Godwin Ave., Wyckoff. The funeral service will be held on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment will follow at Christ the King Cemetery in Franklin Lakes. Contributions in Dr. Joseph Cannaliato's memory may be made to the St. Jude Tribute Program, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.