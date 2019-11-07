|
Joseph A. D'Urso
Tappan, NY - Joseph A. D'Urso, 87, of Tappan, NY, passed away on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Gloria (nee Mazzella). Loving father of Theresa Albanese and husband Daniel, Joanne Gove and husband Douglas and Joseph D'Urso and wife Lisa. Proud grandfather of Danielle, Michael, Guthrie and Remi. Dearest brother of Sebastian D'Urso and Rita DiBrino.
Joseph was a US Navy Veteran of the Korean Conflict. He retired from Sloans Supermarket in NYC after 40 years where he was manager of the meat department. Joe was a life member of the Tappan Fire Department and belonged to the Carl A. Schlein American Legion Post 1271, Tappan.
Joe had a great love of life and left lasting good impressions on many. Simply said, his presence in this world made it a better place to be.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday 10 AM at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart RC Church, Tappan with interment to follow at Tappan Cemetery. Visiting hours are Friday from 2 PM to 9 PM at Pizzi Funeral Home, 120 Paris Ave, Northvale (201-767-3050).
In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe's memory may be made to , or Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 120 Kings Highway, Tappan, NY 10983.
