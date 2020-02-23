|
Joseph A. DiBlasio
Closter - Joseph A. DiBlasio, 94, of Closter, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, February 22, 2020. Beloved husband of Ida (nee Bongiovanni). Cherished father of Linda Hanlon and her husband William of Saddle Brook, Diane Amodio and Paul of Waretown and Karen Dooley of Westwood. Proud grandfather of Vincent, Danielle, Gianna, Ashley, Kevin, Kristopher and Keith and adored great-grandfather of Madison, Dorian, Fiona, Abigail and Brendon. Beloved son of Josephine and Salvatore Di Blasio. Dear brother of Rose Lotterman and the late Frank, Victor, Anthony, Ralph, Salvatore, Jennie, Fina, Suggie, Alex, Edward and Sally. He is also survived by sister-in-law Marie DiBlasio as well as many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Joe was a US Navy Veteran of WWII the youngest of eight brothers serving during the war. He was member of the Cresskill American Legion Post 21 and the Knights of Columbus Post 520. He retired from the United States Postal Service after 38 years of dedicated service where he served as general manager of the New York International and Bulk Mail Center in Jersey City. He was honored by the Department of the Army with the Outstanding Civilian Service Medal. The highest award given to a civilian for his personal commitment and actions providing outstanding support to the Department of the Army's mission as the single Manager for Military Mail. He then enjoyed being a ranger at the Bergen County Golf Course in Rockleigh for many years.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11 AM at St. Mary's RC Church, 20 Legion Place, Closter, NJ 07624. A gathering of family and friends will take place before the Mass from 10 to 11 AM.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Joe's memory to St. Mary's Church would be greatly appreciated.
