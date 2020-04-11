Services
Joseph A. Gallup


1938 - 2020
Joseph A. Gallup Obituary
Joseph A. Gallup

OAKLAND - JOSEPH A. GALLUP

Joseph Andrew Gallup age 81 of Oakland passed away on April 9, 2020. Son of Franklin Gallup and Rita (nee- Odenheimer). Joe was born in Jersey City, NJ and was an only child. He was also half-brother to Frank Gallup from Maine and Dianne Maitland of Florida.

Joe was married to Georgina "Jeanie" Gallup for 53 years before she passed. They enjoyed family time with their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Together they also liked to travel in their RV touring the United States. They enjoyed walking together on the beach searching for shells and shark's teeth. Jeanie was the love of his life. Joe always signed his tokens of affection to her with the phrase "from here to eternity, your devoted husband". Joe is survived by their five children, Georgina "GiGi" Carroll, Christine Gallup, Andrew Gallup, Joseph Gallup, Matthew Gallup, and their families. He had 18 adoring grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

Joe attended Jersey City College and Montclair State University. He received his master's degree at William Paterson University. He was an educator for 45 years and taught science to 7th and 8th graders at Franklin Lakes Middle School (FAMS). In addition to teaching, Joe served after school as a referee to a variety of youth sports.

Joe passionately served on the Oakland Volunteer Fire Department (Company 1) as a volunteer fireman in Oakland for 56 years. While in fire department, he was recognized as one of the first pioneers on the Underwater Search and Recovery unit as he was an avid swimmer. He held the role of secretary for the Fire Department and Relief Association.

In addition to serving his community, he was actively involved in the township serving as the Superintendent on the Oakland Recreation Commission. This role focused on the town's summer day camp and youth canteen.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be a private family service at Pond's Reformed Church Cemetery. Donations can be made in Joe Gallup's name to the NJ Firemen's Home located at 565 Lathrop Avenue, Boonton, NJ 07005 (www.NJFH.org) or the Oakland Volunteer Fire Department (http://www.oaklandfd.org/), 25 Yawpo Avenue, Oakland NJ 07436.
