Woodland Park - Joseph A. Lobosco, Sr., 85, of Woodland Park, passed away on April 17, 2020. Joe was born in Paterson, NJ to the late Angelo and Maria Lobosco. Before moving to Woodland Park, he resided in North Haledon for over 30 years and then in Wayne. Joe began his career as a State Farm Agent in 1957. In 1959 he founded The Joseph Lobosco Agency, an Independent Insurance Agency. With the additions of sons Angelo and Joseph, Jr in 1979, and Michael in 1987, the business became known as Joseph Lobosco and Sons. The family owned business he began from the ground up continues to carry on his legacy as the Lobosco Insurance Group on the very same McBride Avenue he grew up on as a child. He was a man who enjoyed helping people. During his career he was elected to the North Haledon Board of Education, the North Haledon town council, the Passaic County Board of Chosen Freeholders & the Manchester Regional High School Board of Education. Joe was a member of the Fidelians, the Do-Good-House, Unico, (where he was once named Unican of the year) and a member of the Wayne Elks Club. Joe was the beloved father of Angelo J Lobosco and his wife Andrea of Kinnelon, NJ, Joseph M Lobosco and wife Deborah of North Haledon, NJ, Deborah A. Lobosco of Pompton Plains, NJ, and Michael P. Lobosco and his wife Joann of Montclair, NJ. He was the cherished grandfather of Victoria, Joseph, Andrew, Gavin and Isabella. Joe was predeceased by wife Patricia Lobosco (nee Hannah). He was one of seven siblings and is survived by his dear sister Mary Zanfino. Joe will be missed by many nieces and nephews and his close companion Patricia Linberg. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to St. Joseph's Hospital Nurse's Fund, The Alfred Baumann Library in Woodland Park or to the North Haledon Library. Formal services to celebrate Joe's life will be scheduled at a future date. More at www.santangelofuneral.com